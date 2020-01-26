Patient Infotainment Terminals Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Patient Infotainment Terminals Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

Basically a networked, rugged all-in-one touchscreen PC that can serve up bedside information and entertainment for patients while also providing look-up data for medical staff. It all makes perfect sense and such terminals are already quite popular in Europe and other parts of the world, but the US is a bit behind the curve and is yet to discover this promising and potentially very lucrative concept.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Patient Infotainment Terminals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BEWATEC

ADVANTECH

ARBOR

ClinicAll

PDi Communication

ITI TECHNOLOGY

TEGUAR

Lincor Solutions

CliniLinc

Onyx Healthcare Inc

Barco

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

By End-User / Application

Hospital

Treatment center

