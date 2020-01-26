Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Size, Overview, Status, Competitor Segment and Forecast By 2025

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Market Classification:

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Site, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Rectal Temperature Monitoring

Esophageal Temperature Monitoring

Oral Temperature Monitoring

Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring

Axillary & Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring

Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring

Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Anesthesia

Pyrexia/Fever

Blood Transfusion

Hypothermia

Other Applications

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospital and Surgical Centers

Home Care

Nursing Facilities

Other End Users

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are American Diagnostic Corporation, 3M, Procter & Gamble, Cardinal Health, Microlife Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Terumo Medical Corporation and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Patient Temperature Monitoring is necessary for effective and safe care of the patient before, after & during surgical procedure. The temperature measurement procedure is recommended in adults in severe illness for initial testing by National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE, 2007) and by Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN, 2004) after the operation management. There are various processes that are used for temperature measurement; mare specific procedures are needed to detect the accurate temperature. If the results of temperature management are inaccurate it affects the diagnosis & treatment of patient.

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The use of Patient Temperature Monitoring is growing due to factors like; increasing number of cases related to infectious diseases, increasing number of aged and children population across the world, increasing awareness about the temperature monitoring processes, technical development in the devices for temperature monitoring, rising number of process of blood transfusion, etc. Therefore, the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

…

5. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Product

6. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Site

7. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Application

8. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By End User

9. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Region

10. Company Profiles

11. Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Competition, by Manufacturer

12. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…

