Pet Wearable Market: Growth Supported By The Latest Technological Developments Predicts High CAGR 19.92% By 2023

The Global “Pet Wearable Market” report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the Global Pet Wearable Market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

Global Pet Wearable Market was worth USD 0.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.02 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.92% during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Tractive, PetPace LLC, Whistle, Garmin International Inc, FitBark and i4C Innovations. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative Research by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The business has seen impressive development attributable to the expanding awareness among the proprietors about pet well-being. In addition, expanding attachment of consumers with their pets for companionship, fitness, entertainment and mental wellbeing has brought about more spending by them on their companion than earlier which is expected to boost the market development. Pet wearable is likewise one of the cases of wearable innovation for personal use. This innovation encourages people to associate with their pets and track their daily exercises.

Global Market Is Segmented As Follows:

By Technology:

GPS

RFID

Sensors

By Application:

Behaviour monitoring & control

Medical diagnosis & treatment

Identification & tracking

Facilitation, safety & security

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Further in the report, Pet Wearable Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analyzed for types, companies and regions. In prolongation with this data sale price for various types, applications and region is also included. The Pet Wearable Market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

5. Pet Wearable Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Pet Wearable Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2017)

5.2.1. Global Pet Wearable Sales and Sales Share by Application (2014-2017)

5.2.2. Global Pet Wearable Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2017)

5.3. Pet Wearable Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023

5.4. Identification & Tracking

5.4.1. Global Identification & Tracking Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6. Pet Wearable Market, By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Pet Wearable Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2017)

6.2.1. Global Pet Wearable Sales and Sales Share by Technology (2014-2017)

6.2.2. Global Pet Wearable Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2017)

6.3. The Pet Wearable Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2014-2023

6.4. RFID

6.4.1. Global RFID Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7. Pet Wearable Market, By Region

Continued…….

