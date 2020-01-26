Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Physical Vapor Deposition Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Physical Vapor Deposition Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Physical vapor deposition (PVD) describes a variety of vacuum deposition methods which can be used to produce thin films. PVD uses physical process (such as heating or sputtering) to produce a vapor of material, which is then deposited on the object which requires coating.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Physical Vapor Deposition market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Advanced Energy Industries Inc
AJA International Inc
Veeco Instruments
Angstrom Engineering
Applied Materials Inc
Oerlikon Balzers Hartec GmbH
Denton Vacuum
Hauzer Techno Coating
Impact Coatings
Johnsen Ultravac
Kurt J. Lesker Co
Plasma Quest
Platit AG
Richter Precision
Sulzer Metplas
Tokyo Electron
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
PVD Equipment
PVD Materials
PVD Services
By End-User / Application
Microelectronics
Storage
Solar
Medical Equipment
Cutting Tools
Others
