Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Overview of Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market: Polyisobutylene (PIB) is an elastic, rubbery, semi-solid, or viscous substance.
The growing demand for PIB-based fuel additives will drive the growth prospects for the global PIB market until the end of 2021.
- BASF
- Chevron Oronite
- Daelim Industrial
- INEOS
- TPC Group
- Braskem
- DOW Corning
- HC Kothari Group
- Infineum
- Lubrizol
- LANXESS
- Proteux Global Energy
- Enhanced PIB
- HR-PIB
- Additives
- Automotive
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
- Define, analyse and forecast Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market by Product type, applications, key players and region.
- Forecast the market size with the help of value & volume for various segments regarding main regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).
- Provide detailed information concerning the major factors (opportunities, drivers, restraints, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of Polyisobutylene (PIB) market.
- Analyse the industry with respect to individual growth trends, prospects and contributions to the total Polyisobutylene (PIB) market.
- Analyse opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of Polyisobutylene (PIB) market.
- Profile the key players and comprehensively analyses their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market leaders.
- Analyse competitive developments, such as partnerships and joint ventures, new product developments, expansions and research and development in Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market.
