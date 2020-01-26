Propolis Industry Sales,Supply and Consumption 2019 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives.

The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown. Propolis is sticky at and above room temperature, 20 °C (68 °F). At lower temperatures, it becomes hard and very brittle.

Until now, over 200 chemical compounds have already been identified in the propolis including flavonoids, terpenoids, aldehydes, aromatic acids, aliphatic alcohols and ethers, amino acids, sugars etc. Propolis is widely used in the food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry etc.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3687562-global-propolis-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Propolis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Now entering the industry standard is relatively low, which causing the low industry concentration, and a large number of smaller manufacturers.

China is the largest consumption region, with an average consumption growth rate of 11.52% from 2011 to 2016. Brazil, who is also a major production region, is the second consumption region, whose consumption market share is estimated to be 6.66% in 2016. In the next five years, the global consumption of propolis will maintain a 3.50% annual growth rate, consumption is expected to be 2867 Tonnes in 2021.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic propolis, Chinese domestic propolis has been mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported propolis. In addition, the counterfeiting phenomenon is a very serious in China. The country is committed to eliminating illegal processing.

The worldwide market for Propolis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apis Flora

Wax Green

Comvita

MN Propolis

Polenectar

King’s Gel

Evergreen

Ponlee

Uniflora

Manuka Health New Zealand

Zhifengtang

Wang’s

Bricaas

Baihua

Beewords

Zhonghong Biological

Baoshengyuan

Jiangshan Hengliang

Health & Love

Hongfa

Jiangsu Rigao Bee Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Propolis market.

Chapter 1, to describe Propolis Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Propolis, with sales, revenue, and price of Propolis, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Propolis, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3687562-global-propolis-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Propolis Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

1.2.2 Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

1.2.3 Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food Industry

1.3.2 Cosmetic Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Apis Flora

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Propolis Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Apis Flora Propolis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Wax Green

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Propolis Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Wax Green Propolis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Comvita

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Propolis Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Comvita Propolis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MN Propolis

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Propolis Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MN Propolis Propolis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Polenectar

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Propolis Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Polenectar Propolis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3687562

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.