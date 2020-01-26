Reactive Load Bank Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Reactive Load Bank Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Load banks are devices designed to provide electrical loads for testing power sources such as generators and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). Load banks are also used to reduce “wet stacking” problems in diesel engines of backup generating systems. They are used in a variety of ways including factory testing of generator sets, periodic exercising of standby engine generator sets, battery system testing, ground power testing, load optimization in prime power applications, and factory testing of turbines. The load bank include resistive load bank, inductive load bank, capacitive load bank and manufacturers can provide the resistive/inductive load bank or resistive/inductive/capacitive load bank according to the Client’s request. “reactive” load includes inductive (lagging power factor) and/or capacitive (leading power factor) loads.

Inductive loads, the more common type, consist of iron-core reactive elements which, when used in conjunction with a resistive load bank, create a lagging power factor load.

A capacitive load bank is similar to a reactive load bank in rating and purpose, except that leading power factor loads are created. These loads simulate certain electronic or non-linear loads typical of telecommunications, computer or UPS industries.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Reactive Load Bank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Reactive Load Bank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emerson (Vertiv)

Simplex

Tatsumi Ryoki

Kaixiang

Northbridge

Jovyatlas

Load Banks Direct

Sephco Industries

Metal Deploye Resistor

Mosebach

Storage Battery Systems

Powerohm (Hubbell)

Shenzhen Sikes

Pite Tech

Greenlight Innovation

MS Resistances

Thomson

Eagle Eye

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable

Trailer Mounted

Stationary

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Generation

Government/Military

Maritime/Shipyards

Oil, Gas, and Nuclear

Data Centers

Industrial

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

