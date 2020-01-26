Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Residential Air Source Heat Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Residential Air Source Heat Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitsu General

Panasonic

Carrier

Bryant

LG Electronics

lennox

Aermec

Sanden International

NIBE

Bosch Thermotechnik

Danfoss

O. Smith

Ingersoll-Rand

Viessmann

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rural

City

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Residential Air Source Heat Pumps product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Residential Air Source Heat Pumps, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Residential Air Source Heat Pumps in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Residential Air Source Heat Pumps competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Residential Air Source Heat Pumps breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Residential Air Source Heat Pumps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Residential Air Source Heat Pumps sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

