Sales of File-and object-based storage Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period

Explosive data generated by large enterprises and individuals is giving rise to need for file-and object-based storage. The amount of data generated globally is rising exponentially, majority being unstructured data including photos, videos, audio files and other media which is creating huge market opportunities for file-and object-based storage market.

A file-based storage stores data in a hierarchical form. It is basically used to store structured data. While unstructured data require large capacity to be stored in, which is not provided by file-based storage. Unstructured data is stored in object-based storage. It does not have limit to type or size of metadata and can be geographically separated. These are stored in a flat structure and can be retrieved in the same manner as they were originally stored.

File-and object-based storage solves the issues of storing tremendous data generated on daily basis. File-and object-based storage has numerous market opportunities in data centres. Big data analytics and cloud computing generate large amounts of data which are stored in file-and object-based storage in data centres. Thus, growth of data centres will create market for file-and object-based storage.

File-and object-based storage Market: Drivers and Restraints

File-and object-based storage are also cost-effective as compared to block storage. File-and object-based storage reduces the need of an expensive proprietary hardware. They do not require management overhead to move data manually between different tiers. File-and object-based storage automatically enables routing of data to the right storage in a single tier with different protection levels.

However, file-and object-based storage suffer performance issues. Enterprises try to make storage faster but due to the humongous amount of data generated, scalable performance becomes difficult to achieve. Companies try to expand capacity in order to improve performance but this leads to increase in costs. Further, integration of object-based storage in enterprise’s infrastructure is also of the challenges.

Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12631

Global File-and Object-based Storage Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of storage type in file-and object-based storage market:

The major segments of storage type in file-and object-based storage market include:

Scale-up storage

Scale-out storage

Global File-and object-based storage Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the file-and object-based storage market include Cleversafe, Cloudian, DataDirect Networks, Dell Inc., EMC Atmos, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, NetApp Inc., and Scality.

Request for Report TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12631