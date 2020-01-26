Solar Thermal 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

Description:-

Solar thermal energy concentrates sun rays on a heat transfer fluid to produce steam. This steam is then converted into mechanical energy in a turbine that turns a generator to produce electricity. It is different from solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, wherein the electricity is produced directly from solar radiation using solar panels.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Solar Thermal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the market in 2017. The economic development and the need for energy in the emerging countries such as China and India will propel the growth of the solar thermal electricity market during the forecast period.

The heat generation segment accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. According to our research report, the growing demand for heat generation will significantly drive the growth of the solar thermal energy market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Solar Thermal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abengoa

Bosch Thermotechnology

ACCIONA

GREENoneTEC

Viessmann

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Concentrated Solar Thermal

Non-Concentrated Solar Thermal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Heat Generation

Power Generation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Solar Thermal market.

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Thermal Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Solar Thermal, with sales, revenue, and price of Solar Thermal, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Solar Thermal, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solar Thermal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Concentrated Solar Thermal

1.2.2 Non-Concentrated Solar Thermal

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Heat Generation

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Abengoa

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Solar Thermal Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Abengoa Solar Thermal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bosch Thermotechnology

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Solar Thermal Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bosch Thermotechnology Solar Thermal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 ACCIONA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Solar Thermal Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ACCIONA Solar Thermal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 GREENoneTEC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Solar Thermal Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GREENoneTEC Solar Thermal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Viessmann

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Solar Thermal Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Viessmann Solar Thermal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Solar Thermal Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Solar Thermal Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Solar Thermal Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Solar Thermal Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Solar Thermal Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

Continued……

