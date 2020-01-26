Soy Foods Industry Sales,Supply and Consumption 2019 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Soy products are made of soybean. They are a substitute for dairy-based milk and milk products such as cheese, flavored milk, yogurt, and spreads. Soy products act as a substitute for meat products and are best suited for vegan consumers. Soy processing needs the correct amount of moisture, temperature, and time, and correct processing helps in providing a pure soybean end-product. De-hulling soybeans renders a better-quality soy than non-dehulled soy.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Soy Foods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the whole soy foods segment accounted for the major shares of the soy foods market. The rising popularity of whole soy food products such as edamame, tofu, soy milk, and soy nuts will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

According to this market research report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the maximum shares of the soy food market during 2017. Factors such as the growth of the organized retail sector and the availability of various soy-based brands and products, increase the preference of customers towards supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, the increasing shelf space for alternative dairy brands and products and the growing manufacturer partnerships with distribution partners to sell their products in supermarkets, will also boost the sales of soy foods through this distribution channel.

The worldwide market for Soy Foods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Hain Celestial

DuPont

Eden Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Blue Diamond Growers

Dean Foods

Freedom Food Group

Northern Soy

Pacific Foods

SunOpta

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Whole Soy Foods

Soy Oil

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Enquiry About Report @

