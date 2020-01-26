Spa Luxury Furniture Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Spa luxury furniture is high-end furniture that is specifically designed for the spa service market. They include massage tables, pedicure chairs, spa loungers, massage chairs, and others. The furniture is categorized into three types based on their price, namely mass range, mid-range, and luxury range. Luxury furniture is made of high-quality materials compared to mass and mid-range furniture, and are therefore priced higher.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Spa Luxury Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The offline distribution channel comprises of offline retail luxury spa furniture, offline suppliers and trader outlets, consultants and architects, and others. The purchase volume of furniture through the offline distribution channel is high because consumers find it convenient to contact vendors regarding the specifications and price of the product. The spa luxury furniture market will witness growth in the offline distribution channel segment in the forthcoming years due to the availability of extensive brand varieties in offline stores.

Manufacturers use steel, leather, cloth, wood, and polyurethane leather to develop spa pedicure chairs that are used in pedicure services. The demand for pedicure chairs from teenagers and young women is increasing because they are becoming more conscious in terms of health and fashion. The need for beauty and wellness services and pedicure spa chair will continue to increase for the next few years due to the rising disposable income. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the growth prospects for the spa luxury furniture market.

The worldwide market for Spa Luxury Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gharieni Group

Living Earth Crafts

TouchAmerica

Continuum

Family Inada

Design X Manufacturing

Collins Manufacturing Company

Lemi

REM

Oakworks Solutions

Pibbs Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pedicure Chairs

Massage Chairs

Massage Tables

Spa Loungers

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Channel

Offline Channel

