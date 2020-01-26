Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2023

Description:-

Specialized threat analysis and protection involves detecting and preventing malware-based attacks and cyber-attacks. It includes identity and access management, encryption, intrusion detection, and other advanced security software. They are based on signature-less technology such as sandboxing, emulation, big data analytics, and containerization. These products allow reverse engineering and forensic analysis of detected threats. With the emergence of specialized threats such as financial and intellectual property theft; specialized threat analysis and protection technology is being adopted by enterprises to detect, analyze, and prevent these threats. Organizations in the BFSI and government sectors have also begun to realize that they need protection against targeted attacks, and have begun to deploy specialized threat analysis and protection solutions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Symantec

McAfee

Dell EMC

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

Trend Micro

Raytheon

FireEye

AhnLab

ThreatTrack Security

ProofPoint

Norman ASA

Invincea

Cylance

Bromium

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Specialized Threat Analysis

Specialized Threat Protection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise Department

Government Organization

Other

