Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Growth Analysis and Outlook Forecast to 2025

Styrenic Block Copolymers, short as SBCs, are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers engineered to enhance the performance capabilities of a wide spectrum of end products and applications. Its versatility in compounding enables extensive tuning of product properties, which allows the market to keep growing into new directions. SBCs are copolymers of styrene with butadiene, isoprene, or others. SBS, SIS, and SEBS are the common copolymers, and SEBS is the hydrogenated styrene butadiene styrene.

The technical barriers of SBCs are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBCs market include Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, LCY, TSRC, Sinopec, Versalis, CNPC, and Keyuan. In 2015, the demand for SIS/SEBS in all regions is leveling off. Looking toward 2016, the demand for special SBS products in the high added-value application market is still good, and the demand for SIS/SEBS will gradually improve along with the global economy. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

SBCs are widely used in adhesives, sealants, polymer, paving and roofing, coatings, candle and personal care applications and others. In 2014, SBCs for footwear industry and asphalt modifier consumption occupy more than 50% of total amount. In recent years, China has become the largest world market for SBCs, surpassing North America and Europe. China is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by India. The growing footwear industry in China, India and Thailand, and increasing consumption in polymer modifier and asphalt modifier is expected to boost the demand for SBCs over the forecast period.

Therefore, increasing demand for SBCs is expected to support the growth over forecast period. SBCs industry will usher in a stable growth space. The global Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kraton

Dynasol

Versalis

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

LG Chem

LCY

TSRC

Sinopec

CNPC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SBS

SIS

SEBS

Segment by Application

Footwear Industry

Roofing

Paving

Personal Care

