Synthetic Tiles 2018 Global Market Key Players – Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Forbo, Mohawk(including IVC) – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Synthetic Tiles market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Tiles.
This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Tiles market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Synthetic Tiles breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Synthetic Tiles capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic Tiles in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Armstrong
Bonie
LG Hausys
Gerflor
Forbo
Mohawk(including IVC)
Mannington
Tarkett
Polyflor
HANWHA
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Taide Plastic Flooring
Synthetic Tiles Breakdown Data by Type
Vinyl Tile Flooring
Wood-Plastic Flooring
Other
Synthetic Tiles Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Synthetic Tiles Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Synthetic Tiles capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Synthetic Tiles manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Tiles Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Vinyl Tile Flooring
1.4.3 Wood-Plastic Flooring
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial Use
1.5.3 Residential Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Production
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Synthetic Tiles Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Synthetic Tiles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Synthetic Tiles Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Armstrong
8.1.1 Armstrong Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Tiles
8.1.4 Synthetic Tiles Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Bonie
8.2.1 Bonie Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Tiles
8.2.4 Synthetic Tiles Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 LG Hausys
8.3.1 LG Hausys Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Tiles
8.3.4 Synthetic Tiles Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Gerflor
8.4.1 Gerflor Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Tiles
8.4.4 Synthetic Tiles Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Forbo
8.5.1 Forbo Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Tiles
8.5.4 Synthetic Tiles Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
