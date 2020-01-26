Tetanus Market Analysis By Product Type, Growth, Performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Tetanus also known as lockjaw, is an acute disease caused by the bacterium clostridium tetani which are present in the environment and particularly found in the soil of moist and warm areas. It is characterized by convulsive spasms and generalized rigidity of the skeletal muscles. The muscles stiffness is found to be occurred in the jaw and neck first and then become generalized. During the early 1920’s a method for inactivating tetanus by the use of formaldehyde was introduced by Ramon, which led to the development of tetanus toxoid in 1924. Tetanus following injuries in children and adult may constitute a considerable public health problem. The mortality of tetanus can be 100% if it is not treated. The infection can be treated through vaccination and other medication treatment.

Tetanus Market: Drivers & Restraints

The Tetanus market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in research and development practices, increased awareness about the disease prevention and treatment, and increased healthcare expenditure. The high expenditure in R&D is the key factor contributing in the growth of global tetanus market. The large number of products such as GSK-217744, LVBF-0101, TAK-361S and others are undergoing the clinical trials currently. Though the market seems optimistic in coming years, side effects associated with the treatment, high costs of R&D, along with stringent regulatory procedures in some of the key nations can led to some negative impact on this industry. The procurement of tetanus vaccination by the UNICEF, WHO and other government initiatives for the prevention and treatment of tetanus are expected to create the growth opportunities for the global tetanus market.

Tetanus Market: Segmentation

The Tetanus market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the tetanus market is segmented into the following:

Tetanus immune globulin (TIG)

Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) containing tetanus antitoxin

Tetanus toxoid (TT)

Tetanus-diphtheria (Td)

Diphtheria toxoid and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP)

Based on end user, the Tetanus market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Tetanus Market: Overview

It is mandatory that the children younger than 7 years of age should get either DTaP or pediatric DT. The Persons of age 7 or older should get the adult formulation known as adult Td, even if the series of DTaP or pediatric DT is not completed. Usually, Tetanus toxoid is administered in combination with diphtheria toxoid, as the boosting is required for both antigens periodically. Thus, the market for tetanus toxoid and diphtheria toxoid are expected to enhance the overall growth of tetanus market. The FDA has approved two brands of Tdap: Boostrix which is approved for persons of 10 years of age and older and Adacel which is approved for persons of 10 through 64 years of age. DTaP and Tdap vaccines do not contain thimerosal as a preservative.

Tetanus Market: Region-wise Outlook

Demand for tetanus market is expected to generate from developing economies including MEA and Asia Pacific. The government focus towards providing reliable healthcare solution, increasing healthcare expenditure and key innovations driven by some of the key industry leaders are expected to contribute in the overall growth of tetanus market in North America and Europe. The demand of Td vaccine is found to be limited as compared to that of TT vaccines. The stringent vaccine regulatory environments and licensing in some countries are expected limit access to vaccines, as not all the manufacturers would have licensed Td vaccines in all countries procuring through UNICEF.

Tetanus Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players of global tetanus are BB-NCIPD, PT Bio Farma, Biological E, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Accord Healthcare Inc., Shanha Biotechniques Pvt Ltd,