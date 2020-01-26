Vinyl Floor Tiles 2018 Global Market Key Players – Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report researches the worldwide Vinyl Floor Tiles market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Vinyl Floor Tiles breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vinyl Floor Tiles capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vinyl Floor Tiles in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Tarkett
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Taide Plastic Flooring
Vinyl Floor Tiles Breakdown Data by Type
Decorative Vinyl Floor Tiles
Functional Vinyl Floor Tiles
Vinyl Floor Tiles Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial use
Residential use
Vinyl Floor Tiles Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Vinyl Floor Tiles capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Vinyl Floor Tiles manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Decorative Vinyl Floor Tiles
1.4.3 Functional Vinyl Floor Tiles
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial use
1.5.3 Residential use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Production
2.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Vinyl Floor Tiles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Vinyl Floor Tiles Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Armstrong
8.1.1 Armstrong Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Floor Tiles
8.1.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Mannington Mills
8.2.1 Mannington Mills Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Floor Tiles
8.2.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Tarkett
8.3.1 Tarkett Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Floor Tiles
8.3.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 NOX Corporation
8.4.1 NOX Corporation Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Floor Tiles
8.4.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 LG Hausys
8.5.1 LG Hausys Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Floor Tiles
8.5.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
