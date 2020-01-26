Wearable Skin Patch Market Competitive Strategies and Worldwide Demand with Top players -Abbott, Medtronic, G-Tech Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK INC., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Chrono Therapeutics Inc., Dexcom

The Global Wearable Skin Patch market is experiencing several developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export, and revenue. This report gives an edge to not just to compete but to outmatch the competition.

Global Wearable Skin Patch Market accounted to USD 931.93 million growing at a CAGR of 90.32% during the forecast to 2024.

Wearable skin patches are the patches fixed to skin for some time period and it is used in the treatment and medications. They are used in drug-delivery, patient monitoring as well as in sports. Skin patches are supreme as they are stick to one place, without any interference in the movement and help to record precise data.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in wearable skin patch market are Raiing Medical, Inc., GENTAG, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Kenzen, Inc., Nemaura, Gloria, CeQur SA, Abbott, Medtronic, G-Tech Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK INC., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Chrono Therapeutics Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Isansys Lifecare, Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Leaf Healthcare, Inc., Iontera, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Laboratory Martí Tor, UPRIGHT, L’OREAL GROUP, VitalConnect, Feeligreen, X2 BIOSYSTEMS INC., ZANSORS and YA-MAN LTD. among others.

Key focus of the report:

1.This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

2.It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

3.It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

4.It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

5.It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

6.It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Minimal interference with body movement

Delivers precise data

Easy connectivity with computing devices

Rise in number of lifestyle diseases

Rise in awareness of healthy lifestyle

Emerging markets as increase in acceptance of wearable patches

Restricted trust of patients in wearable patches

Integration of sensors into computing devices and accessories

Market Segmentation:

The global wearable skin patch market is segmented by technology into regular wearable and connected wearable.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical applications and non-clinical applications

On the basis of geography, wearable skin patch market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Competitive Analysis:

The wearable skin patch market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wearable skin patch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

