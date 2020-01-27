3D Printing Market to Gain Impetus from Rising Application across Diverse Industries

Presence of several large and small players has rendered vendor landscape in the global 3D printing market highly fragmented. As these companies rival in terms of innovation, the market is expected to witness launch of various improvements and upgrades in the coming years. According to a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), Solidscape, Inc., EOS GmbH, and Stratasys, Ltd. emerged as dominant players in the global 3D printing market in 2016. These companies enjoy a widespread geographic presence, which has helped them stay ahead of the curve. Some of the other prominent enterprises in the global 3D printing market are ExOne GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM Solutions GmbH, Optomec, Voxeljet Technology GmbH, and Arcam AB.

As per TMR, the global 3D printing market will rise at an impressive 18% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. At this pace the market will reach US$32.3 bn 2025 from US$7.3 bn in 2016. The global 3D printing market is still at its budding stage hence with the entry of new players the competition is likely to get fiercer in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising research and development initiatives will bring about various innovations, subsequently enabling the global 3D printing market gain significant momentum.

In terms of use, the commercial sector raked higher margins than the personal usage segment. Meanwhile in terms of technology, the demand for fuel deposition modeling (FDM) and polyjet was the highest. Among these, the FDM segment has inched ahead owing to its lower price and increasing adoption in the personal use sector. Despite being more expensive, the use of polyjet will significantly increase in commercial applications. Regionally, North America has emerged as the region showing the most lucrative opportunities for the market. In addition to this, the market is likely to witness impressively increase in the demand for 3D printing from Asia Pacific.

Recent Technological Advancements to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The robust growth witnessed in the global 3D printing market is attributable to the expanding applications of the technology. This, coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of using 3D printing over indigenous manufacturing methods, is also expected to create lucrative prospects for growth. Recent technological advancements have impelled manufacturers to incorporate new materials to offer surface enhancement in the final products. Given the scenario, the demand for 3D printing is expected to scale higher thus giving impetus to the overall market.

The advent of 3D printing has simplified customizing products, while reducing the overall manufacturing cost. Realizing the benefits in store, government investment towards 3D printing projects has increased as well. Spurred by these factors, the global 3D printing market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years.