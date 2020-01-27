3D Radar Market 2019: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

Crystal Market Research (CMR) has added new research study titled,” 3D Radar Market – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025”. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

3D Radar Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global 3D Radar Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Classification:

3D Radar Market, By Component, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Services

Hardware

Software

3D Radar Market, By Frequency Band, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

C- Band (UHF- Radar)

HF- and VHF- Radar

D- Band (L-Band Radar)

E/F-Band (S-Band Radar)

3D Radar Market, By Platform, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Ground

Airborne

Naval

3D Radar Market, By Industry, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Energy & Utilities

Automotive and Public Infrastructure

Government

Others

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are BAE Systems plc, Airbus Defense and Space, Honeywell International Inc., Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, SAAB Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Thales Group and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Industry Outlook:

3D Radar provides the coverage of area in its diameter in a # dimension view, 2D radars give only the data of bearing & range while 3D radars also give the elevation of the area covered. 3D Radar has number of major applications like air defense, weather monitoring & surveillance. The 3D Radar used for weather monitoring make use of small pencil beam, the elevation of antenna is changed for each next sounding. 3D Radar are important part of the defense system as they are responsible for providing tracking & detection info of metallic & non-metallic objects making use of customized software & COTS (commercial off the shelf) GPR components. The use of 3D Radar is growing due to factors like; rise in the budget of various developed countries over military sector, rising replacement of legacy radar with new 3D radars, rising concerns about security & economic aspects, etc.

