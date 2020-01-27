A New Report States Facts & Figures behind Boom of the Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market 2019-2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-31-2019] – Shock Absorption Running uses Shock Absorption technology. It will eliminate the impact on your feet, knees, hips, ankles and back, and will prevent many causes of injuries. Their unique and powerful shock absorbing technology will give you a comfortable and smooth running stride all while reducing the amount of impact your feet and legs receive

Trail running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason shock absorption running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy.

Currently, the main material of shock absorption running shoes is mesh fabric, Shock Absorption Materials, EVA, Rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.

The consumption of shock absorption running shoes increases from 55426 K Units in 2012 to 69306 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.75%. In 2016, the global shock absorption running shoes consumption market is led by USA and China, while USA accounts for 44.83% and China accounts for 22.59% in 2016.

At present, the major manufacturers of shock absorption running shoes are concentrated in Nike, Asics, New Balance, Brooks, Adidas, Deckers, Saucony, The North Face, Under Armour, Topo Athletic and Altra. Nike is the world leader, holding 25.40% sale market share in 2016.

The global shock absorption running shoes consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The sale will reach 105681 K Pairs in 2023. The main consumption regions will be in Europe, North America and China.

The global Shock Absorption Running Shoes market is valued at 5580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market Research Report: Nike, Asics, New Balance, Brooks, Adidas, Deckers, Saucony, The North Face, ANTA, Lining, Pearl Izumi, Under Armour, Topo Athletic, Mizuno, Altra

Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market Segmentation by Types: Men Shock Absorption Running Shoes, Women Shock Absorption Running Shoes

Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market Segmentation by Applications: Daily Life Running, Tournament, Outdoor Enthusiasts

