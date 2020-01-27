ADVANCED HVAC CONTROLS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

HVAC control systems are devices that are used to reduce energy consumption and boost the performance of HVAC units. According to the purpose for which they are used, these controllers are classified into sensors, field devices, and floor-level controllers and building-level controllers. These devices form essential components in all HVAC equipment and are used in both residential and non-residential installations. Advanced HVAC controls can reduce operational and maintenance costs and energy consumption efficiently.

The analysts forecast the global advanced HVAC controls market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced hvac controls market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Azbil

• Delta Controls

• Distech Controls

• Mass Electronics

• KMC Controls

• NanoSense

• Reliable Controls

• Fr. Sauter AG

• Trane

• Triatek

Market driver

• Increasing demand for HVAC equipment

Market challenge

• High capital and R&D investments

Market trend

• Increasing use of building automated systems (BAS)

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Sensors

• Field devices

• Floor-level and building level controllers

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Non-residential

• Residential

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increasing use of building automated systems (BAS)

• Adoption of IoT and Cloud-based systems

• Growing market for smart thermostats

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Continued…..

