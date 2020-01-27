Advanced Technologies : Medical Device Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report on the global medical device technologies market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as increase in prevalence of cancer and rare diseases, rise in demand for regenerative and cell-based therapies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Medical Device Technologies Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global Medical device technologies market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical device technologies market.

Medical Device Technologies Market: Segmentation

The medical device technologies market has segmented into three categories, namely by device by end-user and by region.

Geographically, the global Medical device technologies market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Mexico.

Medical Device Technologies Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also profiles major players in the medical device technologies market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and other prominent players.

The global medical device technologies market is segmented as follows:

Global Medical Device Technologies Market, by Device Type

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices

Cardiology Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Endoscopy Devices

Diabetes Care Devices

Wound Management Devices

Kidney/Dialysis Devices

Anesthesia and Respiratory Care Devices

Others

Global Medical device technologies Market Revenue, by End User

Academics And Research

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Medical device technologies Market Revenue, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

