AGRICULTURAL MICRONUTRIENTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Agricultural micronutrients are elements that control certain activities in crops to increase the yield and improve their quality. These agricultural micronutrients help in protecting crops from insects and infections, ensuring the proper growth of crops and good health of supply chain and consumers.

Micronutrients are essential for the maintenance of a standard quality of crops and are easy and safe to use. The demand for food, depletion of arable land, and the demand for standard quality and continuous yield of crops are the key factors that are driving the growth of the market.

The analysts forecast the global agricultural micronutrients market to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global agricultural micronutrients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the different types of crop.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2457480-global-agricultural-micronutrients-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Agricultural Micronutrients 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Agrium

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• FMC

• Yara

Other prominent vendors

• agspec

• Baicor

• Coromandel

• Haifa Chemicals

• sapec

• SINOCHEM

• The Dow Chemical

• The Mosaic

• Valagro

Market driver

• Poor quality of soil

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Seasonal fluctuations and climate changes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Genetically modified crops

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2457480-global-agricultural-micronutrients-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by crop type

• Global agricultural nutrients market by crop type

• Global agricultural micronutrients market in the fruits and vegetables segment

• Global agricultural micronutrients market in the oilseeds and pulses segment

• Global agricultural micronutrients market in the cereals and grains segment

• Global agricultural micronutrients market in the other crops segment

PART 07: Market segmentation by types of nutrients

• Global agricultural nutrients market by types of nutrients

• Global agricultural micronutrients market by zinc

• Global agricultural micronutrients market by molybdenum

• Global agricultural micronutrients market by manganese

• Global agricultural micronutrients market by boron

• Global agricultural micronutrients market by others

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Global agricultural nutrients market by geography

• Agricultural micronutrients market in APAC

• Agricultural micronutrients market in the Americas

• Agricultural micronutrients market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing trend toward contract farming

• Genetically modified crops

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Agrium

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• FMC

• Yara

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com