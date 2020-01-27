Agricultural Surfactants Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis by 2025

Crystal Market Research (CMR) render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the Agricultural Surfactants Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2019 – 2025.

Agricultural Surfactants are useful to farmers in spraying herbicides more efficiently. They help in minimizing the surface tension of water and make the spray target to the weed instead of rolling off into the soil, as herbicides are normally water-based. Bio-based surfactants are been used widely owing to properties like; low on toxicity, environment friendly & bio-degradability.

Market Classification:

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Cationic

Anionic

Non-Ionic

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Substrate Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Crop Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Fruit & Vegetable

Cereal & Grain

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Fungicide

Herbicide

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are BASF SE, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Nufarm Limited, CEFIC, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, Clariant International AG, Huntsman International LLC, Monsanto Company, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, Loveland Products Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay SA and DowDuPont, Inc.

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

…

5. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Product Type

6. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Substrate Type

7. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Crop Type

8. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Application

9. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Region

10. Company Profiles

11. Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Competition, by Manufacturer

12. Agricultural Surfactants Market Forecast (2018-2025)

….

The use of Agricultural Surfactants is growing due to factors like; utilization of more advanced techniques like; agriculture 4.0 which is type of precision farming technique, increasing worry about food security globally, increasing use of pesticides to increase the crop yield, reducing the use of agrochemicals and increasing the penetration, retention & spreading ability of chemicals, etc.

