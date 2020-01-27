Airlaid Paper Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025 – QYResearch

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue. Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Airlaid paper can be used in adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, wipes and food pads, etc. Among those applications, demand from feminine hygiene accounts for the largest share. In 2017, the filed consumed 38.99% airlaid paper.

The global production of the airlaid paper increased from 434.2 K MT in 2013 to 459.8 K MT in 2017, backed with the increasing demand of downstream industry. Key players in the industry include Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific and so on. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the major consumers. The total three regions accounted for more than 93% consumption market share in 2017. Accroding to its bonding method, airlaid paper can be mainly divided into three types, latex- bonding, thermal-bonding, and multi-bonding. Each type has its own characteristics and is widely used in various fields.

With rapid development of downstream industry, such as diapers, consumer wipes, adult incontinence etc., insiders think the airlaid paper market will experience good growth in the coming years. Glatfelter and Duni have planned to release more capacities in the last year. The global Airlaid Paper market is valued at 1230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Airlaid Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Airlaid Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glatfelter

Georgia-Pacific

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

Duni AB

Fitesa

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi

M&J Airlaid Products

Main S.p.A.

C-airlaid

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Segment by Application

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

