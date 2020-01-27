Aluminum Extruded Products Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Aluminum extrusion is a technique used to transform aluminum alloy into objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile for a wide range of uses. The extrusion process makes the most of aluminum’s unique combination of physical characteristics. Its malleability allows it to be easily machined and cast, and yet aluminum is one third the density and stiffness of steel so the resulting products offer strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals.

The market for aluminum-extruded products is growing due to increase in demand from end-use industries such as construction, machinery & equipment, automotive, and mass transport. The growth of this market is fueled by the growth of its end-use industries. Along with the same, the rise in demand for sustainable & recyclable aluminum material has fueled the market for aluminum-extruded products. Emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and oil-centric GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) possess a great potential for the aluminum-extruded products market.

Based on end-users, the automotive sector is expected to grow rapidly with the boom in the automotive industry and the increase in the use of Aluminum Extruded products by the automotive manufacturers. The increasing concern of the automobile users for greenhouse gas emissions is also contributing to the growth of the market. The growth of automotive sector in the Aluminum Extruded Products is also expected to be due to factors such as increasing emphasis on the lightweight cars and the introduction of various government initiatives for encouragement of foreign direct investments.

China presently accounts for more 40 per cent of the global market share. During the forecast period it is expected to grow at a rate of 8 per cent. The increase in industrial consumption of extruded aluminium will drive the market in China.

India is a fledgling market for aluminium extrusions. Current per capita consumption of aluminium extrusion here is amongst the lowest in the world. But the country holds immense potential. India’s infrastructure is undergoing a major overhaul. Smart cities are coming up; metro railway networks are being built across Tier 1 cities. And with the recent onslaughts of e-commerce, preferences of contemporary urban Indians are changing day in and day out. To keep pace with these changing socio-economic trends, core and ancillary industries such as aluminium extrusions are bringing out solutions that are global in their concepts, yet perfectly fitted for the local usage. It seems Indian aluminium makers are finally repositioning themselves in the global value chain. This was much needed given the cyclicality of aluminium business, capacity built-up from time to time, and price volatility. With the Central government betting big on ‘Make in India’, more aluminium extrusion manufacturers and suppliers are expected come on stream with the vision to grow through planned investment and strategic expansion.

The global Aluminum Extruded Products market is valued at 70500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminum Extruded Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Extruded Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Sapa AS, Alcoa, Constellium, Hindalco Industries, Kaiser Aluminum, ALUPCO, Gulf Extrusions, TALCO, Aluminum Corporation of China

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Mill-finished, Powder-coated, Anodized

Key Segment by Application : Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery & Equipment, Others

