Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancement 2019 to 2025

Artificial intelligence in retail market is estimated to be US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 from US$ 712.6 million in 2016. The growth in market revenue is attributed to proliferating adoption of game changing technologies, growth in mobile market and emergence of various AI based start-ups catering to retail industry. Proliferation of enhanced technological awareness and varied product choices among the consumers have resulted into a noteworthy shift in global retail industry landscape. This has further foisted pressure on the traditional retailers to reimagine the strategies for creating and capturing value in order to explore the optimal usage of their assets.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size was estimated to be over USD 650 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 40% over the forecast timespan.

Top Leading Companies are: IBM,Microsoft,Nvidia,Amazon Web Services,Oracle,SAP,Intel,Google,Sentient Technologies,Salesforce,Visenze

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail.

Artificial intelligence in retail market by application is segmented into Sales & Marketing, Supply-chain & Logistics, Shelf Analytics, Pricing, In-Store Navigation, Auto-checkout and others (staffing and product mix optimization). Customer experience and management is projected to acquire majority share in the market. Digital convergence in retail is considered to bring glowing opportunity for retailers to retail the customer and set themselves apart. In the coming few years, interaction with a variety of technologies such as bots is expected to reinvent the customer experience.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Types:

Cloud

On-Premises

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Applications:

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Others

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Artificial Intelligence in Retail overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

