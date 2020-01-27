Auto Dealer Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Auto Dealer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Auto Dealer Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2336574

USA is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. USA market took up about 43% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with about 29%, Asian countries especially China, and India will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.

At present, there are mass of companies in the market. Top 3 companies in the market occupy about 83% of the market shares in 2016, among them, Cox Automotive with many leading sub-brands accounts for about 50% of this market.

In 2017, the global Auto Dealer Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cox Automotive

CDK Global

Reynolds and Reynolds

RouteOne

DealerSocket

Internet Brands

Dominion Enterprises

Wipro

Epicor

Yonyou

ELEAD1ONE

TitleTec

ARI Network Services

WHI Solutions

Infomedia

MAM Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DSM Software

CRM Software

Marketing Software

Other Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Web-based Software

Installed Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Auto Dealer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Auto Dealer Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Dealer Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-auto-dealer-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 DSM Software

1.4.3 CRM Software

1.4.4 Marketing Software

1.4.5 Other Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Web-based Software

1.5.3 Installed Software

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Auto Dealer Software Market Size

2.2 Auto Dealer Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Auto Dealer Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Auto Dealer Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Auto Dealer Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Auto Dealer Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Auto Dealer Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Auto Dealer Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Auto Dealer Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Auto Dealer Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Auto Dealer Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Auto Dealer Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Auto Dealer Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Auto Dealer Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Auto Dealer Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cox Automotive

12.1.1 Cox Automotive Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.1.4 Cox Automotive Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cox Automotive Recent Development

12.2 CDK Global

12.2.1 CDK Global Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.2.4 CDK Global Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CDK Global Recent Development

12.3 Reynolds and Reynolds

12.3.1 Reynolds and Reynolds Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.3.4 Reynolds and Reynolds Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Reynolds and Reynolds Recent Development

12.4 RouteOne

12.4.1 RouteOne Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.4.4 RouteOne Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 RouteOne Recent Development

12.5 DealerSocket

12.5.1 DealerSocket Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.5.4 DealerSocket Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 DealerSocket Recent Development

12.6 Internet Brands

12.6.1 Internet Brands Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.6.4 Internet Brands Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Internet Brands Recent Development

12.7 Dominion Enterprises

12.7.1 Dominion Enterprises Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.7.4 Dominion Enterprises Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dominion Enterprises Recent Development

12.8 Wipro

12.8.1 Wipro Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.8.4 Wipro Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Wipro Recent Development

12.9 Epicor

12.9.1 Epicor Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.9.4 Epicor Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Epicor Recent Development

12.10 Yonyou

12.10.1 Yonyou Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.10.4 Yonyou Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Yonyou Recent Development

12.11 ELEAD1ONE

12.12 TitleTec

12.13 ARI Network Services

12.14 WHI Solutions

12.15 Infomedia

12.16 MAM Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2336574

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155