Auto Dealer Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Auto Dealer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Auto Dealer Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.
Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development.
USA is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. USA market took up about 43% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with about 29%, Asian countries especially China, and India will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.
At present, there are mass of companies in the market. Top 3 companies in the market occupy about 83% of the market shares in 2016, among them, Cox Automotive with many leading sub-brands accounts for about 50% of this market.
In 2017, the global Auto Dealer Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cox Automotive
CDK Global
Reynolds and Reynolds
RouteOne
DealerSocket
Internet Brands
Dominion Enterprises
Wipro
Epicor
Yonyou
ELEAD1ONE
TitleTec
ARI Network Services
WHI Solutions
Infomedia
MAM Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DSM Software
CRM Software
Marketing Software
Other Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Web-based Software
Installed Software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Auto Dealer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Auto Dealer Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Dealer Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
