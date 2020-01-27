Auto Parts and Accessories Market, 2019–2025, Key Market Trends & Analysis

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-31-2019] – Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

The classification of Auto Parts and Accessories includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 is about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Auto Parts and Accessories is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe are also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry.

Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.

The global Auto Parts and Accessories market is valued at 1969100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2736600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Research Report: Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia, Lear Corp., Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Yazaki Corp., Sumitomo Electric, JTEKT Corp., Thyssenkrupp, Mahle GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive, BASF, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Schaeffler, Panasonic Automotive, Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, Hitachi Automotive, Gestamp, BorgWarner Inc., Hyundai-WIA Corp., Magneti Marelli, Samvardhana Motherson

Segmentation by Types: Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, Others

Segmentation by Applications: OEMs, Aftermarket

