Baked Food & Cereals Market Status and Overview 2019-2023

Asia-Pacific Baked Food & Cereals Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the Asia-Pacific Baked Food & Cereals Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Baked Food & Cereals Market.

Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Baked Food & Cereals Market: DAN CAKE, BARILLA GROUP , GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V., ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC, ALMARAI, CAMPBELLS SOUP COMPANY, PREMIER FOODS GROUP LIMITED, and others.

The Asia-Pacific Baked food & cereals Market is expected to reach USD 137 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific Baked food & cereals sale has surpassed 20,903 million Kg in 2017, registering a volume CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period. The consumption of baked food & cereals has observed a faster growth during the past five year which is expected to continue.

Key Developments

June 2017- Modern Foods, which is one the leading player in bread category, re-launched its iconic brand with eight new variants, along with new packaging and advertising. Product includes-multigrain supersede, atta Shakti, high fibre. The company also aimed to expand its distribution channel by 50% in tier I city with revenue sales by 25%.

May 2017- Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. acquired major stake of USD 50 million in Harvest Gold as a strategy to inter into Indian market. Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. acquired East Balt Bakeries for an amount of USD 650 million, to expand into food-service market.

Multigrain Products on Rise

Product launched with incorporating millets, ancient grains, high fibre, and nutritional cereals, such as oats, chia seeds, and flaxseeds have performed well over the past five years. Increased health awareness among consumer are driving baked product sales mainly in bread category. Baked food & cereals being a staple food that constitutes major part of daily diet, has catered more functional demand. New low carb, high fiber, multigrain, and fortified Baked food & cereals that appeal to health-conscious consumers have triggered the market growth. Healthier alternative of bread in India accounts for more than 20% of the total bread sales driven by multigrain and brown bread. The demand for functional ingredients in bakery products is rising, owing to its nutritional benefits. In addition to functional health benefits, incorporating natural ingredients, such as natural preservatives, antioxidants, and enzymes in Baked food & cereals are on rise. Companies are targeting to replace shortenings and fat with Omega-9, Omega 3, which improves the fatty acid profile and support performance. Cholesterol reduction, weight management, high protein, and sugar control are the key consumer trend.

China dominate the Market

China is the largest market, with a baked products volume consumption is expected to reach 10,070 million Kg by 2023. Cakes, pastries, and sweet pies dominate the market with a market share of 37% followed by bread and biscuits market. Rising consumer demand for western baked good especially pastries in China has fueled the market growth. Organic, natural, and health claim on Baked food & cereals offer potential future baked products market opportunity. Consumer preference for sweet baked good is popular among Asian countries. Expanding retail distribution channel is another factor expanding sales in rural and tier II cities. Increased competition from artisanal, food service offering varieties of fresh Baked food & cereals have affected the packaged baked food & cereals sale.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Asia-Pacific and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, Baked Food & Cereals, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Baked Food & Cereals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

