BCG Vaccine Market Is Expected To Display High Growth In Forthcoming Period by 2025

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Japan BCG Lab, China National Biotec, Serum Institute of India, Intervax, GSBPL.

BCG Vaccine is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a serious infection, which affects the lungs and sometimes other parts of the body, such as the bones, joints and kidneys. The bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, reading >80%of neonates and infants in countries where it is part of the national childhood immunization programme.

The global average gross margin of BCG Vaccine is in an decreasing trend, from 71.59% in 2012 to 69.46% in 2017. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The type of BCG Vaccine includes Immune BCG and Therapy BCG. The proportion of Therapy BCG in 2016 is about 92.73%.

The global BCG Vaccine market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

BCG Vaccine is widely used in Hospitals and Clinics. The most proportion of BCG Vaccine is sold in Hospitals and the market share in 2016 is about 74.14%, and the Hospitals have upstream trend.

North America is the largest supplier of BCG Vaccine, with a production market share nearly 32.58% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of BCG Vaccine Media, enjoying production market share nearly 29.74% in 2016.

North America region is the largest consumption of BCG Vaccine, with a sales revenue market share nearly 36.40% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumer of BCG Vaccine, enjoying sales revenue market share about 32.43% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Japan BCG Lab, China National Biotec, Serum Institute of India, Intervax, GSBPL are the leaders of the industry, and they have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Key Segment by Type : Immune BCG, Therapy BCG.

Key Segment by Application : Hospitals, Clinics, Others.

