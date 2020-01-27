Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Trends, Opportunities, Analysis of Sales, Price, and Region Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The acrylic acid industry has seen significant change over the past two decades. With the closure of acetylene-based and acrylonitrile-based plants in the 1990s, the production of acrylic acid via two-stage propylene oxidation became the preferred and dominant method of production for acrylic acid producers, globally. Currently, licensors and technology holders of two-stage propylene oxidation technology are looking to improve their processes with new catalyst formulations, modifications to reactor design, and/or establishing operational best-practices through newly optimized parameters. The next decade, however, will give rise to a new wave of technologies – particularly, bio-based routes to acrylic acid.

Currently, only Cargill is producing bio-based acrylic acid, also it is not on industrial scale production. Owing to high production costs and technical barriers, limited companies are able to produce bio-based acrylic acid. Compared with acrylic acid, bio-based acrylic acid cost is high which result that no downstream consumers willing to purchase bio-based acrylic acid. We predict that there will be no industrial scale production in following 5 years. Europe major manufacturers include BASF, DOW, Arkema, LG Chem and Hexion. In Europe, acrylic acid market concentration is high.

Total sales share of those five suppliers is 95.24% in 2017. During them, BASF is market leader in Europe, whose sales amount is 644.9 K MT in 2017. Followed by BASF, Arkema is the second largest supplier in Europe. Europe major consumption regions are distributed in Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, United Kingdom and Netherlands etc. Germany is the largest consumption region, which consumed 534.9 K MT in 2017. France and Belgium are separately the second and third largest consumption regions.

During past five years, Europe acrylic acid consumption increased from 1274 K MT in 2013 to 1314.2 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 0.78%. Due to the increase of raw material price, acrylic acid price increased from 2017. Currently, Europe average acrylic acid price is 1318 USD/MT. Driven by increasing downstream demand, Europe acrylic acid consumption will keep increasing. By 2024, Europe consumption will be 1591 K MT. The global Bio-based Acrylic Acid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio-based Acrylic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-based Acrylic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DOW

Arkema

LG Chem

Hexion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity (＜99%)

Purity (≥99%)

Segment by Application

Super Absorbent Polymers

Coating

Polyacrylic Acid Polymers

