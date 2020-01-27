Biodefense Market Size will observe Substantial Growth by 2025

This study provides insights about the Global Biodefense Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

The Biodefense mechanism is growing due to factors like; rising R&D related to the field, rising investment by various governments across the world for protecting people, technical advancement in various initiatives, etc. Therefore, the Biodefense Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Biodefense Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Classification:

Biodefense Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Radiation/ Nuclear Defense

Anthrax

Botulism

Smallpox

Other Products

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ichor Medical Systems, Xoma Corporation, Nanotherapeutics Inc., PharmAthene Inc., Achaogen Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Cleveland BioLabs, SIGA Technologies, DynPort Vaccine Company LLC and Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Industry Outlook:

Biological attack is the intentional attack by viruses, bacteria and other germs that cause death or severe illness. These germs are present in the environment but their power is increased by to make the more harmful. These biological agents spread through ways like water, air or food. Biodefense makes use of medical measures to protecting the population against the biological attack. This includes steps like preparation & research and also vaccinations & medications against biological attack. Biodefense is the terms that mainly deals with bio-war or bioterrorism and includes the military or emergency response.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

…

5. Biodefense Market, By Product

6. Biodefense Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

8. Global Biodefense Market Competition, by Manufacturer

9. Biodefense Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

