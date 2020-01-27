Butyl Acrylate Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025
The global Butyl Acrylate market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Butyl Acrylate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butyl Acrylate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ACHEM
Arkema
Basf
Chenfa
Dow
EASTERN
Formosa
GAOQIAO
Huayi
Kaitai
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chemical
NIPPON
SANMU
SANWEI
Sasol
Satellite
Shenyang Chemical
TOAGOSEI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
N-Butyl Acrylate
Tert-Butyl Acrylate
Sec-Butyl Acrylate
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Sealants & Adhesives
Textiles
Plastics
Caulk