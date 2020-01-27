Calcium Hypochlorite Market Sales, Segments, Capacity Outlook, Growth, Potential Applications and Analysis by 2025

Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound with formula Ca(ClO)2. It is sold as a white, solid concentrate in granular, tablet or briquette form with a distinct chlorine odor. Calcium hypochlorite is widely used as a disinfectant and bleaching agent. It is considered more stable and has greater available chlorine than sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach). Calcium hypochlorite production has relatively low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world calcium hypochlorite industry.

The main market players are Lonza, Axiall, Barchemicals, Nippon Soda, Tosoh, Weilite and Salt & Chemical Complex. The sales of calcium hypochlorite is expected to increase to 466118 MT in 2018 from 391617 MT in 2013 with an average growth rate of about 3.54%. The sales market is concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. The global revenue increased with the 0.91% average increasing rate. Asia-Pacific is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

This region occupied 52.26% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite in 2017. The sales shares of North America and Europe were 22.63% and 18.53%. Calcium hypochlorite is mainly applied in water treating agent production and bleach production. And water treating agent application and bleach application consumed 64.00% and 25.36% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite respectively in 2017.

With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more calcium hypochlorite. So, calcium hypochlorite has a huge market potential in the future. The major raw materials for calcium hypochlorite are calcium hydroxide, sodium hydroxide and chlorine, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of calcium hypochlorite, and then impact the price of calcium hypochlorite. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve.

The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. The global Calcium Hypochlorite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Calcium Hypochlorite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Hypochlorite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza

Axiall

Barchemicals

Nippon Soda

Tosoh

Nankai Chemical

Weilite

Nanke

Yufeng

Kaifeng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Process

Sodium Process

Segment by Application

Water Treating Agent

Bleach

