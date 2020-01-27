Canada Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size,Share,Trends & Growth 2025

Concrete floor coating is the covering applied to cured concrete in order to make the surface last longer. These coatings offer corrosion resistance property. Advantages of using concrete floor coatings include esthetic look, durability, ease of maintenance, ability to be customized, long term cost savings, health benefits and low installation cost. Increase in the number of construction projects and rise in demand for green technology are expected to fuel the market for concrete floor coatings. In terms of application, the concrete floor market in Canada has been segmented into indoor and outdoor. Indoor applications include residential, commercial, institutional, and office buildings. Outdoor applications comprise walkways, garages, patios, sport complexes, terraces, and driveways. Indoor applications are estimated to offer attractive growth potential compared to the outdoor applications.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the concrete floor coatings market by dividing it into product type, application and provinces. The concrete floor coatings market by product has been segmented into epoxy, polyaspartics and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2017 and 2025.

Provincial segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for concrete floor coatings in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba , Saskatchewan, and Atlantic. Additionally, the report comprises provincial analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user segments. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the provinces.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the Canada market. Key players profiled in the report include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc, BASF SE, RPM International, Inc and Sika AG .Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Canada Concrete Floor Coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Concrete Floor Coatings Market – Product Type Analysis

Epoxy

Polyaspartics

Others

Concrete Floor Coatings Market – Application Type Analysis

Indoor

Outdoor

Concrete Floor Coatings Market – Provincial Analysis

Ontario

Quebec

British Columbia

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

