Cardiac Monitoring Market Overview and Scope 2019-2023

North America Cardiac Monitoring Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents the market competitive landscape and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions regarding the North America Cardiac Monitoring Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the North America Cardiac Monitoring Market: BBOTT, APPLIED CARDIAC SYSTEMS, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, CARDIAC SCIENCE CORPORATION, GE HEALTHCARE, LIFEWATCH AG, MEDTRONIC, MENNEN MEDICAL, PHILLIPS HEALTHCARE, SCHILLER AMERICAS INC., SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, and others.

Key Developments

Sep 2017 – ABBOTT Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) became world’s first and only smartphone compatible ICM, which received a clearance from FDA.

July 2017: GE Healthcare collaborated with Heartflow.

Rise in the Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 17.3 million deaths per year. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that, about 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the United States every year, i.e. one in every four deaths. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, with a death toll of over 370,000 people, annually. The rate of diagnosis for cardiovascular diseases is increasing over time, due to high incidence and prevalence rates of cardiac diseases, controlling mortality rates by early diagnosis and treatment for CVD, with the help of cardiac monitoring devices. This, in turn, is driving the overall market growth. The other factors, such as investments in R&D activities of heart disease detection, ease and use of portability in devices, and the demand for home-based, point-of-care, and remote monitoring cardiac systems are the major drivers for the market growth.

Risk of Infection Due to Implantable Monitoring Devices

A cardiac monitoring device is used for patients who require constant heart monitoring. Monitoring the cardiac output is a common practice for the patients who undergo surgeries that use anesthesia and require critical care. Cardiac implantable devices are used for related cardiac surgeries to monitor heart rates, continuously. Patients, who undergo any invasive procedures, are at a risk of infections. Moreover, cardiac patients are more prone to infections than others. The increasing rate of infections, due to these devices, has tremendous economic implications on hospitals. Patients who are implanted with these monitoring devices are likely to require prolonged hospital stays, where the related costs can rack up quickly. However, minimally-invasive cardiac output monitors, for clinical practices, have been introduced in the market, which do not require the insertion of a Pacemaker. These devices utilize different techniques to monitor, and each has its own source of potential set of errors and degree of invasiveness. Hence, the risk of infection, due to implantable medical devices, is a constraint for the market growth. The other major restraint for the North America Cardiac Monitoring Market is the low level of accuracy with invasive cardiac output monitoring devices.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a North America and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, Cardiac Monitoring, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The North America Cardiac Monitoring Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

