Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market skyrockets with increase in demand from emerging economies

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–1/31/2019:

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), Boston Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova (Sorin), Medico, Lepu (Qinming Medical), IMZ, Cardioelectronica, Pacetronix.

A cardiac rhythm management device (CRMD) refers to any permanently implanted cardiac pacemaker or any implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). The term CRMD also refers to any cardiac resynchronization device. The term CRT refers to a CRMD that provides cardiac resynchronization therapy using biventricular pacing techniques.

Increasing instances of heart failure and other cardiac disorders and rising sedentary lifestyle among the population are estimated to boost market growth through 2025.

The classification of Cardiac Rhythm Management Device includes Pacemakers, ICD and CRT. And the proportion of Pacemakers in 2017 is about 49.1%. The ICD in 2017 is about 36.6%.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Device is widely used in Bradycardia, Tachycardia, heart failure and other. Tachycardia and bradycardia are the most common indications for treatment, heart failure, diabetes and obesity can contribute to ongoing rhythm management concerns. And the market share used tachycardia in 2017 is 42.8%. And the market share used bradycardia in 2018 is 39.9%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Cardiac Rhythm Management Device, with a production market share nearly 84.7% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Media, enjoying production market share nearly 12.4% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.3%, Cardiac Rhythm Management Device market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

Market competition is intense among top 5. Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), Boston Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova (Sorin) are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices market is valued at 10200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Segment by Type : Pacemaker, ICD, CRT.

Key Segment by Application : Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Other.

