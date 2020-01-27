Coal Tar Pitch Market Overview, Growth Analysis, Share, Opportunities, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturers’ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteel，Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.

Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

The global Coal Tar Pitch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Coal Tar Pitch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal Tar Pitch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RuTGERS

JFE

Koppers Industries

Coopers Creek

Tangent Rail

Shanghai Baosteel

Shanxi Coking

Wugang Coking

Jining Carbon

Baoshun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Segment by Application

Aluminum Industry

Graphite Electrodes

Roofing

