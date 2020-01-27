Competitive Landscape: Global Pipe Layers – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The Report Pipe Layers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Pipe Layers Market: Introduction

Improving global fiscal conditions have led to continuous increase in construction projects. This has driven the construction equipment demand, which is in turn driving the growth of the pipe layers market. Pipe layers are equipment used to lift the pipe from one place to other. Nowadays, the demand for pipe layers is increasing owing to numerous ongoing and upcoming construction projects. The increasing number of malls, highways (roads), commercial & residential buildings altogether will spur the demand and growth of the pipe layers market.

According to the government estimates, most of the key urban highways and main streets are congested and are in bad condition, which spur the demand for construction equipment for maintenance and in turn drive the demand for pipe layers in North America. Moreover, green building concept for the commercial & residential sectors have started catching up. Manufacturers are making environment-friendly structures to combat with global warming. Consequently, it will increase the demand and growth of the pipe layers market. Rural and semi-urban areas are shifting from labor-intensive work to mechanization. Even for smaller construction projects (for roads), customers are going for the option of pipe layers for placing the pipes into the hole. Therefore, mechanization can create immense opportunities for the growth of the pipe layers market.

Pipe Layers Market: Dynamics

In developing countries such as China, India, Argentina and Brazil, expansion is mounting at faster growth rate and will contribute to the growth of the construction industry, which in turn will spur the demand and growth of the pipe layers market. Through the government support such as increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in providing loans and subsidies, the construction of commercial spaces is increasing day-by-day. Moreover, owing to increase in highways coupled with growth in demand for residential area will also support the growth of the pipe layers market.

Stringent emission norms related to construction equipment are restraining the growth of the pipe layers market. Government agencies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) levy heavy fines on manufacturers who do not meet the standard norms, primarily due to the reason that the construction industry uses more diesel engines than other sectors. However, these emission norms vary from territory-to-territory and region-to-region. For example, a new equipment or machinery in Europe and North America has to comply with even more stringent emission regulations as compared to other parts of the world.

Pipe Layers Market: Outlook/Trend

Nowadays, most of the manufacturers are installing GPS (geostationary positioning satellite) machine control systems into the pipe layers equipment design. Connecting machine control systems in their equipment helps them to improve the efficiency of their equipment and allows the user to work from office without physically being present on the site. In addition, by reducing the need for rework and minimizing material wastage, machine control can help to improve the sustainability of the operation. Moreover, integration of GPS helps to minimize the injuries at construction sites. For example, if workers use this system for their equipment, it will help them to work from a specific distance, without being physically present on the site.

Renting and leasing are also trending opportunities for the pipe layers market. In each country, it is estimated that the construction industry creates over 10% of employment. These pipe layers are relatively very costly, hence, people have an option either to rent or lease them. Leasing opens up an opportunity for builders to customize the equipment for their project purposes, get high level personal advice, and technical support.

Pipe Layers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of lift capacity, the pipe layers market can be segmented into:

<20,000 kgs

20,000 to 50,000 kgs

>50,000 kgs

On the basis of application, the pipe layers market can be segmented into:

Stormwater

Sewerage

Water Supply

Gas Pipeline

Others

Pipe Layers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the global pipe layers market across are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Volve Construction Equipment

CNH Industrial (New Holland Construction)

Liebherr Group

Chetra Machinery India

Euro Pipeline Equipment S.P.A.

Midwestern Manufacturing & Pipeline Products

RWF Bron

Case Construction Equipment

Dressta Co. Ltd.

