Content Marketing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Content marketing provides information in an entertaining format. It plays a very important role in helping companies address customers’ issues that the product can solve. Content marketing provides information that allows users to make informed decisions and encourages them to buy products. This is done in creative and innovative ways to improve brand recall value. Content marketing is not easy and does not only depend on good content. For instance, if a business provides an informative article and expects it to have a high number of visitors, then it should revaluate its strategies. Businesses should allow customers to share content through social media and other distribution platforms, both paid and organic. It is also important for businesses to know why and how the content is consumed.

The analysts forecast the global content marketing market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global content marketing market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from implementing content marketing. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Content Marketing Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• HubSpot

• Marketo

• Scripted

• NewsCred

Other prominent vendors

• Influence & Co.

• Contently

• Skyword

• TapInfluence

• Brafton

• Eucalypt

Market driver

• Builds brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High level of skills required to maintain its success rate

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Exponential rise in RTB buying

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by provider

• Global content marketing market by service provider

• Global content marketing market by platform providers

PART 07: Market segmentation by objective

• Global content marketing market by objective

• Global content marketing market by lead generation

• Global content marketing market by thought leadership

• Global content marketing market by brand awareness

• Global content marketing market by customer acquisition

• Global content marketing market by others

PART 08: Market segmentation by platform

• Global content marketing market by platform

• Global content marketing market by blogging

• Global content marketing market by social media

• Global content marketing market by videos

• Global content marketing market by online articles

• Global content marketing market by research reports

• Global content marketing market by other platforms

PART 09: Market segmentation by type

• Global content marketing market by type

• Global content marketing market by products and services

• Global content marketing market by customers

• Global content marketing market by product lines

• Global content marketing market by others

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Global content marketing market by geography

• Content marketing market in APAC

• Content marketing market in EMEA

• Content marketing market in Americas

PART 11: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries in global content marketing market

• Content marketing market in China

• Content marketing market in US

PART 12: Decision framework

PART 13: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Exponential rise in RTB buying

• Dominance of mobiles over desktops for content marketing

• Content marketing automation

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Leading vendors in global content marketing market

• Leading spenders in global content marketing market

• Leading global content marketing platform providers

Continued…..

