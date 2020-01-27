Data Masking Technology Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities 2017-2027

The data masking technology market is growing as industries ranging from BFSI to government are becoming extremely cautious to the internal hacking and data privacy concerns. Recent technologies like big data where massive databases are generated, exposing it to greater risk.

In order to address these concerns for preventing outside attacks, data masking technology is used which can be used to and analyze the data in proxy.

Data masking technology provide data security by cloning the original data into a non-sensitive proxy which look like similar data. This non-sensitive data can be used in business process for testing and analysis without the risk of breaking the business. Dynamic masking is the recent trend in database access which is growing.

Market drivers & challenges:

Data masking technology market is mainly driven by the need for data security and privacy concerns.

Data masking technology market is also driven by generation of large amount of data which is to be analyzed and tested without disturbing the normal business operations. Companies mainly prefer in data masking technology for Testing and analysis of the data, Production Database Protection and compliance for diverse requirements.

Recently in data masking technology market there is significant growth in dynamic masking which is used to operate on masked data in real-time.

Global Data Masking Technology Market: Segmentation

Global Data Masking Technology market is segmented based on the end-user verticals, deployments models and region.

On the basis of the end-user vertical the global Data Masking Technology market is segmented into BFSI, retail, telecomm, health care, energy, education, automobile, public sector and others.

On basis of deployment models global Data Masking Technology market can be segmented to ETL, In-Place masking and dynamic masking.

On basis of region global Data Masking Technology market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Overview:

Data Masking Technology market is an emerging market and growth rate during the projected period is due to entrant of large number of data masking software providers and due to the growth of dynamic masking.

North America is dominant in Data Masking Technology market and followed by Western Europe during the period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Some of the Key players in Data Masking Technology market are Informatica Corporation, CA Technologies, Camouflage software Inc., Delphix Corp, IBM Corporation,Compuware Corporation, Net 2000 Ltd, Oracle Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.