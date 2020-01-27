Demand for Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Industry Booms, Resulting in Growth of the Market 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-31-2019] – Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

The classification of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2017 is about 80.15%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 94%

China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28.66% and 24.65% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

In the future, the automotive aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market is valued at 12700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Research Report: Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, YHI, Yueling Wheels, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts, Zhejiang Jinfei, Wanfeng Auto, Lizhong Group, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Alcoa, Superior Industries, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Enkei Wheels, Accuride, Topy Group

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Segmentation by Types: Casting, Forging, Other

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Segmentation by Applications: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

