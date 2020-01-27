Digestion Aids Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Digestion aids are the substances which helps in breaking down and digestion of food particles such as enzymes, pancrelipase, bromelain and papain, improper digestive process leads to complications such as excess gas, nausea, diarrhea and constipation. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), millions of Americans are affected by digestive diseases which include peptic ulcer, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic constipation and gastrointestinal infections. To minimize these symptoms and improve digestive health, changes in diet and lifestyle such as increase in fiber intake, avoid fatty foods, avoid sodium, artificial sweeteners, starches, eat probiotics and drink lots of water are required.

Digestion Aids Market: Drivers and Restraints

Digestion aids market witnessing the maximum growth in near future owing to changing in the lifestyle, improper diet which lead to health issues and creates a demand for enzymes and healthy digestion among population. Increase in the demand for digestion aids products leads to entering small players in the market which creates competition for existing players. Side effects associated with the synthetic digestion aids which includes chemicals hinder the growth of digestion aids market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1428

Digestion Aids Market: Segmentation

The digestion aids market has been classified on the basis of products.

Based on products, the digestion aids market is segmented into the following:

Natural digestion aids Diet improvement Behavioral changes Herbal digestion aids

Synthetic digestion aids Digestive enzyme supplements Antacids Nutritional supplements Probiotics Red wine



Digestion Aids Market: Overview

Based on synthetic digestion aids, probiotics dominates the overall digestion aids market followed by nutritional supplements and enzymes owing to most success product categories such as refrigerated juices, baby food, refrigerated condiments, frozen desserts functional beverages, food supplements, other dairy, yogurt, and kefir. National Digestive Disease information Clearinghouse (NDDIC) stated that digestive concerns affect millions of people each year in U.S and Europe market which is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to common preference for dietary supplements with growing health concerns.

Digestion Aids Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, digestion aids marketis segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global digestion aids market followed by Europe, Japan and North America driven by Japanese players by introducing the concept of probiotics worldwide and creates opportunity for digestive health ingredients manufacturers and suppliers. The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows significant growth in terms of wide acceptance of new productsowing to awareness among population and benefits of enzymes and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Request to View TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1428

Digestion Aids Market: Key Players

Key players of digestion aids market are Nebraska Cultures, Inc., Chr. Hansen, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Dabur India Ltd, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Amway, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Amano Enzyme, Inc., Atrium Innovations Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Beneo, Nestle S.A, National Enzyme Company and Cargill, Incorporated and others.