Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 5.3% During 2019-2025 – QYResearch

The Digital Offset Printing Plate includes thermal CTP plate, UV-CTP plates and other plates, thermal CTP (Computer to Plate) are probably the most commonly used printing Plates worldwide. The global average price of Digital Offset Printing Plate is in the decreasing trend, from 3.59 USD/Sq.m. in 2013 to 3.19 USD/Sq.m. in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Digital Offset Printing Plate includes Thermal CTP Plate, UV-CTP Plates and others, and the proportion of Thermal CTP Plate in 2017 is about 64%. Digital Offset Printing Plate is widely used in Books, Magazines, Newspapers, Packaging and other field. Asia Pacific is the largest supplier of Digital Offset Printing Plate, with a production market share nearly 63% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Offset Printing Plate, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2017.

China is an important production base, with a production market share about 49.5% in 2017. Market competition is not intense. Fujifilm, AGFA, Kodak, Lucky Huaguang, Strong State, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Digital Offset Printing Plate market is valued at 2110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Digital Offset Printing Plate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Offset Printing Plate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/949477/global-digital-offset-printing-plate-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fujifilm

AGFA

Kodak

Lucky Huaguang

Strong State

Huafeng

Bocica

Presstek

Ronsein

Xingraphics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal CTP Plate

UV-CTP Plates

Segment by Application

Books

Magazines

Newspapers

Packaging

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/949477/global-digital-offset-printing-plate-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com