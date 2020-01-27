Display Glass Substrate Market Is Expected To Reach 650 Million USD by The End of 2025 – QYResearch

Display glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal displays (LCD) and OLEDs, which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important. The global market for Display Glass Substrates is projected to cross 445.7 million square meters by the end of year 2017, and the Global Display Glass Substrates market will grow to 594.5 million square meters in the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 3.67% over the period 2017-2025.

One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing. One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of Display Glass Substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.

The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.

The market concentration of Display Glass Substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 88.26% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2017, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 5% of global market. The global Display Glass Substrate market is valued at 620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Display Glass Substrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Display Glass Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Corning

AGC

NEG

AvanStrate

IRICO Group

CGC

LG Chem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gen. 8/8+

Gen. 7/7.5

Gen. 6/6.5

Gen. 5/5.5

Segment by Application

Televisions

Monitors

Laptops

