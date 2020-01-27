Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations by 2025

Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems (DTS) are optoelectronic devices which measure temperatures by means of optical fibers functioning as linear sensors. Temperatures are recorded along the optical sensor cable, thus mapping it as a continuous profile and not at points. The temperature profiles can be monitored at surface in real time, minimizing the need for production logs, preventing deferred production losses, decreasing well interventions, and reducing operating costs.

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) monitoring provides continuous temperature status of high-voltage power cables, detecting hot spots along their entire length. An alarm is triggered when critical temperature limits are exceeded and cables are at risk. It leads to achieve high accuracy of temperature determination over great distances. DTS systems can detect temperature changes less than 0.01°C and pinpoint the exact location of a thermal event within the range of one meter.

Its quite ideal for use in hazardous zones and environments, where safety is of critical importance. Since optical fibers are not susceptible to electromagnetic interference they are ideal for use in power stations and for monitoring of distribution lines. Furthermore, it helps operators in optimizing transmission and distribution networks by reducing operational costs and capital. Over the last decade, the distributed temperature sensing systems market has reported a steady growth.

Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints

Deployment of power-efficient and miniaturized sensors in various industrial applications, low system design costs owning to low material cost per sensor, increasing demand for sophisticated functionalities in industrial applications and increasing R&D expenditures by companies are some of the factors expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the distributed temperature sensing systems market.

Technical awareness about sensor cables and high implementation costs of the distributed temperature sensing systems are probable factors restraining the growth of the distributed temperature sensing systems market.

Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems Market: Segmentation

The global distributed temperature sensing systems market is broadly classified on the basis of fiber- type, operating principle, applications and geographies.

Based on fiber-type, the global distributed temperature sensing systems market is segmented into:

Single-mode fiber based DTS systems

Multi-mode fiber based DTS systems

Based on operating principle, the global distributed temperature sensing systems market is segmented into:

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) based DTS systems

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR) based DTS systems

Based on applications, the global distributed temperature sensing systems market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Geothermal

Smart Grid

Pipelines

Process & Plant

Life Sciences

Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems Market: Overview

Due to technological advancements and budding investments happening in fiber-optics industry, the acceptance of distributed temperature sensing systems is gaining popularity. North America due to the earliest start leads the world in technology and scale. The global distributed temperature sensing systems market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period (2015–2025).

Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global distributed temperature sensing systems market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global distributed temperature sensing systems market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR and will contribute significantly to the global distributed temperature sensing systems market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015-2025.

Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global distributed temperature sensing systems market are Halliburton, LIOS Technology GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp, AP Sensing GmbH, Sensornet, OMICRON Electronics GmbH, Schlumberger Limited.