DNA Polymerase Market Value to Increase to US$ 389.4. Mn by 2027

DNA polymerase is class of enzyme present in the organisms. The role of DNA polymerase enzymes is to replicate DNA, thereby helping in DNA repair and maintenance. This enzyme is used to the transfer genetic information from across generations. DNA polymerase works on phenomenon by shifting along with single strand template reading nucleotide bases as it goes. The global DNA polymerase market is expected to reach a value of US$ 389.4. Mn by the end of 2027, according to a latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report on DNA polymerase further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate of 6.5% through 2027.

DNA polymerase enzymes have paved growth path for DNA replication and transcription technique. DNA polymerases play an important role in development of PCR, and sequencing, on which the current biotechnology is standing. Besides, polymerases are the main engine for various molecular biology operations including DNA labelling, amplification and sequencing. DNA polymerases are the basic components used in molecular diagnostics for personalized medicine.

DNA polymerases are the building blocks of novel genetic techniques, which are used to detect alterations in genomics that can cause various diseases. Commercialization of new DNA polymerases families is creating new avenue for growth for the DNA polymerase market. The prominent types of DNA polymerases used in biotechnology are labelled under A and B category. These DNA polymerases enzymes are single subunit polymerases. Genetically engineered tailor-made DNA polymerase enzymes would be the next pocket of investment. The promising attributes of these DNA polymerase are likely to increase the accuracy of PCR technique and also enable end users to conduct molecular testing directly from tissue sample. These novel DNA polymerase enzymes also find application in whole genome amplification and in next-generation sequencing technique.

The automation of sample handling processes includes automated clinical and analytical testing, high throughput screening, diagnostics and large-scale bio-repositories, which help to ease operator workflow, reduce sample preparation time and avoid errors in dispensing and handling. Increasing use of automation in different end-use segments is expected to fuel the demand for high-throughput techniques, which increases the demand for higher quantity of reagents (DNA Polymerase) used in the process. The growing demand for high-quality reagents is creating the need to launch novel products in the market. Qiagen offers the QIAgility system for rapid, high-precision PCR setup, and Tecan also offers multiple solutions for automated PCR setup. Several manufacturers are also remolding their product offerings to ensure compatibility with automated systems to better integrate with end customer workflows.

The DNA polymerase market has several large players as well as multiple smaller companies. There are limited companies that have a complete focus on being a provider of reagents for research and diagnostic use. Different vendors have different specializations and product offerings, with most of the large companies combining research products and reagents with equipment, in-vitro diagnostics tools, etc. Having a sole focus on DNA polymerase market ensures better quality of products, customer loyalty and an established distribution network that can cater to product availability around the globe. R&D spending on life sciences and investment in developing molecular diagnostics kits and reagents are expected to grow at a stable rate over the next several years.

FMI has segmented the global DNA polymerase market into product type, end users, & regions. In terms of revenue, the eukaryotic DNA polymerase segment holds substantial market share and is expected to gain traction due to increased demand for DNA polymerase and its consequent adoption over the forecast period. The segment in DNA polymerase market is expected to exhibit healthy CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The report covers some of the key companies operating in the DNA polymerase market, which include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Genescript, Illumina Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Bioline & Promega Corporation, among others