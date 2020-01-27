Electric Motorcycle Market 2019 Research Report States Current Status and Growth Prospects of the Industry

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-31-2019] – Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.

Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.

The global average price of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters is in fluctuation in 2013-2018, from about 260 $/Unit in 2013 to 277 $/Unit in 2017 The price will be in increase trend while demand is going to be saturated and the price of the raw material (e.g. Steel) will increase. The sales volume of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters will reach to around 23052.3 K Unit in 2024 from 18045.0 K Units in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4%.

China is the largest sales market of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 80% the global market in 2017, but it has changed a lot in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 79% in 2018. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.

Currently, AIMA, Yadea, Sunra, BYVIN, TAILG, Lvyuan, Incalcu, Lvjia, Lima and Supaq are the top ten players in the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market. The Hero Electric (from India), Accell Group (From EU) Terra Motor (from Japan), ZEV (From USA), Giant EV (brand from Taiwan, but produced in China), and Yamaha (brand from Japan, but produced in China) are other key brands outside China.

The global Electric Motorcycle market is valued at 5330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market Research Report: Yadea, AIMA, Lvyuan, Sunra, TAILG, Lima, BYVIN, Zongshen Electric Motorcycle, Wuyang Honda, HONG ER DA, Lvjia, Slane, Opai Electric, Supaq, Xiaodao Ebike, Sykee, Aucma EV, Terra Motor, Govecs, ZEV, Zero Motorcycles

Electric Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Types: Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Applications: <14 yrs, 14-35 yrs, 36-60 yrs, >60 yrs

